Jordyn Woods Chose Italian Silk Made To Complement Melanin Skin As She Walked Down The Aisle

Jordyn had a tight timeline to find her dream wedding dress, but connected with designer Danielle Frankel.

Jordyn's custom gowns featured luxurious Italian silk, intricate lace details, and dramatic silhouettes to complement her figure.

Jordyn's bridal wardrobe included a romantic reception dress and a sultry welcome party look, showcasing her versatile style.

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For many women, the wedding dress is one of the most important dresses we will ever wear.

As little girls, many of us cut pictures out of magazines, save dresses we love and imagine what we might wear when that day comes. We think about the fabric, the veil, the silhouette and looking absolutely beautiful as we walk down the aisle to marry the most important person in our world.

The bridal industry feeds the fantasy. There’s satin, silk, lace, rhinestones, corsets, boning, draping, every shade of white, dramatic veils, fascinators and just about anything else a bride can dream up.

And all that dreaming takes time.

Brides are often told to start shopping a year or more before their wedding. Jordyn Woods had six months.

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony Towns got engaged on Christmas Eve 2025. Because of Karl-Anthony’s NBA schedule, looking into the next get married, summer 2026 was their window. That meant Jordyn had to move quickly.

She found Danielle Frankel in Los Angeles and fell in love.

Jordyn Woods Found Her Wedding Dress At Danielle Frankel

“I made four showroom appointments,” Jordyn told Vogue Weddings. “Danielle [Frankel] was the first showroom that I went to.”

One of the details that stood out most to Jordyn was the Italian silk.

“There’s something about that Italian silk that she used that just complemented my skin tone so perfectly,” Jordyn said.

Jordyn recently took Vogue Weddings inside her final fitting in Los Angeles. Her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and younger sister, Jodie Woods, were there for the final fitting, taking in the details as Jordyn’s bridal vision came together.

Her custom ceremony gown featured Italian silk wool, a strapless neckline, draped bodice and full ball skirt. An attached neck wrap added even more drama, while hand-cut Chantilly and corded lace appliqués were placed throughout the draping. Danielle also used three different shades of ivory lace.

Details on details on details.

Think Cinderella. Think Princess Tiana. Think royalty. “You look like a princess,” Jordyn’s mother said when she saw her in the gown.

Jordyn admitted that the dress turned out even better than she imagined. “This is better than what I thought my dream wedding dress would be,” she said. “It feels surreal seeing this all come together.”

Jordyn Woods’ Second And Third Dresses Were Just As Dreamy

Her second dress was a little more romantic.

The custom reception gown featured a corset bodice for snatchedness, with an asymmetric drape at the hip that showed off Jordyn’s curves on curves on curves. The draping opened into a high slit, while layers of Chantilly and elderflower lace and hand-cut iris lace appliqués brought even more detail to the look.

The sleeves added another feminine touch. Danielle created a lace bolero with exaggerated sheer bell sleeves that gave the dress a completely different shape from Jordyn’s ceremony gown.

The last dress Jordyn tried during the fitting was for her welcome party.

This one was a little sexier, a little sultrier, and very WAG-style.

The silk satin slip dress featured a dramatic scarf drape knotted at the strap. The scarf swept across her shoulders and fell into a long shawl train behind her.

It was so dramatic that Jordyn had to comment on it herself. “Whoever steps on it, I’m fighting them,” she joked.

We’re loving the details on Jordyn’s final dresses and getting to go inside her fitting appointment. From the lace and corsetry to the romantic moments, sultry silhouettes, and Italian silk made for her melanin, Jordyn’s bridal wardrobe was everything.

Jordyn’s sister Jodie summed up the whole appointment best. “Ten out of ten. No notes.”

Jordyn Woods Chose Italian Silk Made To Complement Melanin Skin As She Walked Down The Aisle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com