Dallas and Fort Worth Are Feeling the Budget Crunch

Source: Mark McCray / Mark McCray

Y’all, Texas cities are looking at their budgets right now like, “Okay… what can we actually afford?” And if you live in DFW, this could hit closer to home than you think.

Dallas is staring down a $51 million budget gap, while Fort Worth is dealing with an even bigger one — nearly $94 million. And when cities are short on cash, something has to give.

In Dallas, officials are looking at cutting more than 100 city jobs and reducing library hours. Fort Worth is considering eliminating vacant positions and cutting back on pay increases for civilian employees. Officials are also trying to avoid deeper cuts that could impact libraries and community centers.

And here’s where it gets interesting: Dallas is considering a slight property tax cut that could save the average homeowner around $61 a year. But at the same time, the city could raise fees on certain services.

There’s even a proposal to charge people who don’t live in Dallas more to visit places like the Dallas Zoo and Dallas Arboretum. The argument is basically: if Dallas taxpayers are helping pay for it, folks from outside the city shouldn’t get the same deal for free.

Fort Worth is taking a different approach, considering a property tax increase while also making cuts. The city says that could help prevent bigger cuts to services people actually use.

So why are Texas cities struggling? Everything costs more, but cities aren’t bringing in money at the same rate. Sales tax revenue has slowed, property values have cooled in some areas, and cities are still paying more for things like police, fire and healthcare.

Your city is tightening its belt — and depending on what gets approved, we could feel it through jobs, services, hours and fees. And officials say this budget squeeze might be the new normal.

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