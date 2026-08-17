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Pooh Shiesty’s ‘All Eyes On Shiesty’ Lands Billboard Top 10

Pooh Shiesty’s ‘All Eyes On Shiesty’ Lands Billboard Top 10

Despite the legal trouble Pooh Shiesty has faced, the Memphis rapper is still making noise in the music industry.

Published on August 17, 2026
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Despite the legal trouble Pooh Shiesty has faced, the Memphis rapper is still making noise in the music industry.

His latest album, All Eyes On Shiest, has officially landed in the Billboard 200 Top 10. The project marks Pooh’s first full-length album in five years, following the success of his 2021 debut, Shiesty Season, which was packed with standout records.

One song in particular helped kickstart the hype around Pooh, “Back In Blood” featuring Lil Durk. Since then, the Memphis rapper has dealt with multiple legal situations that resulted in him spending time behind bars.

After being released from prison in October 2025 following roughly three years behind bars, Pooh appeared ready to make his return to music.

He kicked off that run with “FDO,” with fans quickly praising the track as one of the best First Day Out songs since Tee Grizzley’s 2016 classic.

According to Billboard, All Eyes On Shiesty moved 51,000 equivalent album units in its first week, earning the rapper the No. 7 spot on the Billboard 200. His 2021, album Shiesty Season moved between 62,000 and 65,000 units its first week.

While All Eyes On Shiest didn’t surpass the first-week numbers of his previous project, the strong debut marks another major milestone for Pooh following a five-year wait between albums. 

With a Top 10 debut under his belt, Pooh Shiesty has made it clear that his time away from music hasn’t slowed down the momentum.

Pooh Shiesty’s ‘All Eyes On Shiesty’ Lands Billboard Top 10 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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