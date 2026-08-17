Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Crystal Renee Hayslett Is Keeping The Faith In Her Latest Chapter

Actress, entrepreneur, and podcast host Crystal Renee Hayslett stopped by The Morning Hustle and gave listeners an honest look at where her life stands right now. From Hollywood to her spiritual walk, she held nothing back.



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Fans know Crystal from Tyler Perry’s hit shows Sistas and Zatima, where she’s become a fan favorite. She confirmed the news everybody’s been waiting on: Season 5 of Zatima is already in the can and ready to hit screens.

She also broke down the story behind her podcast, Keep It Positive, Sweetie. The title started as a clever clap back to a hater in her Instagram comments. Her followers loved the energy so much they turned the phrase into a hashtag, and the name stuck.

Things got deep when Crystal opened up about her faith. She shared that she’s been practicing abstinence since as part of her walk with Christ. She told a powerful story about leaving a relationship after making decision to pause on the sex. Soon after she walked away, her ex admitted he’d gotten his previous partner pregnant. Crystal sees that timing as divine protection.

That same growth pushed her to set boundaries with old friends. She spoke about the hard choice of stepping away from people stuck in gossip and negativity, even when those friendships ran deep.

On the business side, Crystal detailed her “Unapologetic” hair care line with ORS. Instead of a basic influencer check, her team locked in an equity and ownership deal, plus activations supporting HBCUs. She credited Tyler Perry for one lesson above all: ownership. Her advice to creatives everywhere? “Know your worth” and never sell yourself short.

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Why God Is At The Center of Crystal Renee Hayslett's New Era was originally published on themorninghustle.com