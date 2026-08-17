Nolan Wells: Attorneys And Activists Call For Federal Investigation, Family Refute “Uncooperative” Attacks By DA

The call for federal involvement comes as questions surrounding Nolan’s death continue to linger, while his state autopsy remains unreleased and an independent autopsy commissioned by his family has reportedly been unable to determine a definitive cause of death.

While this grieving family has been working around the clock to find answers, their name has been disparaged by not only the public but also law enforcement officials like the district attorney.

According to WLBT 3, Ben Crump and his team are pushing back hard against any suggestion that the Wells-Wonsley family has been a hindrance to or “uncooperative” with investigators attempting to solve the case.

During a July 15, 2026 meeting between the family and District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath, both parties agreed to a joint forensic investigation into the contents of Nolan’s cell phone. However, at the last minute, the DA’s office requested that the phone be turned over to them on a timeline that was not feasible due to family travel. Moreover, despite the initial agreement, there had been no discussion of the details like access, chain of custody, or preservation of information. As a result, family lawyers released the following statement, as obtained by WLBT 3.