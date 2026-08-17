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Nancy Lieberman’s Big Weekend: Impact Award to BIG3 Finals

The Hall of Famer is back on the sidelines at the Big3 and talks being honored with the 2026 Ice Cube Impact Award.

Published on August 17, 2026
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BIG3 - Week Eight
Source: David Becker / Getty

Basketball legend and Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman had plenty to celebrate this weekend.

Just one day before sitting down with us ahead of the BIG3 playoffs, Lieberman received the 2026 Ice Cube Impact Award during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Weekend Gala on Friday, August 14. The award recognizes individuals who use basketball as a platform to create positive change in their communities.

Lieberman was honored for decades of philanthropic work through Nancy Lieberman Charities and her Dream Courts initiative, which provides underserved youth with opportunities through basketball, education and mentorship.

The celebration continued Saturday in Dallas.

The Dallas Power, coached by Lieberman, defeated the Miami 305 50-36 at American Airlines Center to advance to the 2026 BIG3 Championship. Elijah Stewart led Dallas with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Greg Monroe added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Now, Dallas Power will face the Boston Ball Hogs for the BIG3 championship on August 22 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, with Dallas looking to capture its first title since Lieberman led the franchise to a championship in 2018.

Before the playoff action, Lieberman sat down with Jazzi Black to talk about Dallas Power’s impressive season, working with BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube, her legendary coaching career and what makes this team special.

We also put the Hall of Famer through a fun “Power Play” rapid-fire round to get the scoop on the personalities inside the Dallas Power locker room.

Watch the full interview with Nancy Lieberman below—and get ready for the BIG3 Championship!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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