Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Fumble: DiJonai Carrington's White Privilege Trump's Patriot Games

The Fumble: DiJonai Carrington’s “White Privilege” Post Controversy, Trump’s Weird Patriot Games

Breaking down the biggest news in sports culture from the week.

Published on August 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A basketball player jumping to shoot a ball, and a smiling man in a suit and red tie, likely a public figure, applauding.
Source:

Sophie Cunningham is once again donating WNBA headlines… but this time it’s not her fault, technically.

In the first quarter of last week’s game between the Indiana Fever and the Sky, Cunningham went for a go-ahead layup when DijJnai Carrington came from behind, refusing to let her get the easy bucket.

So, Carrington went up and appeared to wrap her hands around Cunningham’s face, leading to a hard fall. After her ejection, she immediately headed to the locker room and sent out “white privilege @indianafever.”

The Fumble co-hosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai are debating the drama, and Rodney’s not here for it.

We know that in the WNBA, it is a very physical league, even more so than the men’s league at times. People do take hard fouls. It’s normal. But then to go into the locker room and be that irrational…. to me, that’s something that you could like you could be suspended for that. Like creating racial divide and racial discourse over something that had nothing to do with race. Where this league is and where it’s headed, she just added fuel to the fire. And I think that’s so irresponsible, dog. 

After infiltrating the FIFA World Cup and the NBA finals, Trump’s got his own sports event called the Patriot Games. Standout high school athletes compete in track and field competitions as well as dodgeball and tug of war among other sports, with winners awarded $250,000 in scholarships.

“This is giving Hunger Games, Squid Games without the killing,” says Samaria while Rodney is more concerned with the lack of Black kids participating.

As for this week’s guest, Samaria sat down for an interview with WNBA legend Kym Hampton, who opened up about DiJonai Carrington’s situation, Angel Reese, and all things WNBA.

The Fumble: DiJonai Carrington’s “White Privilege” Post Controversy, Trump’s Weird Patriot Games was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Instagram

Social Media Is Frying Instagram's New Logo Design

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Miami

Pretty & Petty 2.0: Cardi B Accuses Bia's Friend Of Sleeping With Offset During Their Marriage

Hip-Hop Wired
UFC 309: Ruffy v Llontop

Joe Rogan Is Slowly Figuring Out Donald Trump Is A Grifter

Hip-Hop Wired
A nighttime scene at an outdoor pool area with palm trees, lounge chairs, and a large statue in the background.

Biggest Takeaways From Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux ‘PROLIFIC’ Album

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
News  |  Tiffany Hamilton

Black Man Found Hanging At Mississippi’s Delta State University

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments
Texas State Fair music survey
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 and Tickets To The Texas State Fair

Comments
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comments
Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity Kids  |  lexdirects

Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close