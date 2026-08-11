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Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Lena The Plug, who is married to Adam22, put away her wedding ring when she encountered Drake on a speed dating show.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Creators Inc NYE 2024

Lena The Plug and Adam22 have an unconventional union, with the adult entertainer and podcaster routinely engaging in acts outside the norm. Lena The Plug once again shocked some viewers after meeting Drake during a speed-dating show on a livestream, hiding her wedding ring in the process.

Lena The Plug was one of nearly two dozen women who vied for Drake’s attention during a NELK Kick livestream that the crew titled “20 Women Vs Drake.”

With the Canadian superstar humorously greeting potential dates, some moments caught fans’ attention online. However, the moment that Lena came onto the scene definitely raised questions. But if anyone thought that Adam22 wasn’t in on the bit, he was fine with it, as he granted his wife a “Hall Pass” certificate allowing for the moment to happen.

Lena The Plug didn’t make the final cut, with OnlyFans model Pinkchyu winning Drake’s heart. One fan noted in the comments of the YouTube video that the Iceman star finally got his “Goth Girl,” harkening back to his interview with Bobbi Althoff where she shared his true love might be a tatted-up goth girl.

Check out some more clips and images from the livestream below.

Photo: Getty

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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