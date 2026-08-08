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A New Era for Dallas Wings

The Wings got another taste of their future home Friday night, but Golden State spoiled the party with a 94-76 win.

Published on August 8, 2026
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Golden State Valkyries v Dallas Wings
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

It wasn’t the way Dallas Wings fans wanted the night to end — but this game was about more than just the final score.

Friday night marked the first Wings game at American Airlines Center since the team announced it will move its entire 2027 home schedule to the downtown Dallas arena. The move takes the Wings from the 6,251-seat College Park Center to an arena that can hold nearly 20,000 fans.

And with all eyes on the new home, the Wings got off to a competitive start against the Golden State Valkyries. But Golden State started to pull away as the game went on. By halftime, the Wings were fighting to find their rhythm, and Dallas ultimately struggled to get its offense going.

No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 17 points, but the Wings shot just 33.9% from the field — a season low. Dallas was also without standout guard Azzi Fudd, who was sidelined with knee soreness.

By the final buzzer, Golden State walked away with a 94-76 win, sweeping the first two games of the season series.

It wasn’t the result Dallas wanted, but this was still a special night — a preview of what Wings basketball could look like in a much bigger home.

The Wings are back in action Wednesday, August 12, against the Toronto Tempo at 7 p.m.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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