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Snubbed: NFL legends who Deserved First-Ballot Hall of Fame Status but Didn’t Get It

Canton doesn’t always play fair. Some of the most dominant players in NFL history have had to sit and wait, sometimes years, sometimes decades, before hearing their names called. Despite resumes that should have made the decision automatic. From wide receivers who redefined the position to defensive stars who were unanimous all-time-team picks, the list of snubbed first-ballot candidates is longer than most fans realize.

Take a look below at NFL legends who Deserved First-Ballot Hall of Fame Status but Didn’t Get It.

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Cris Carter, WR — Minnesota Vikings

Carter finished his career fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns and eighth in overall touchdowns after being cut early in his career for allegedly having a drug problem. Despite the resume, voters made him wait multiple years before finally inducting him.