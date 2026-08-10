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Senator Banks Defends Trump's Economic Record & Iran Strategy

Senator Banks Defends Trump's Economic Record & Iran Strategy

Published on August 10, 2026
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Two news anchors on an NBC News set, one woman in a red jacket and one man in a suit, with a "Meet the Press" backdrop and the Columbia City, IN location displayed.
Source: Jim Banks / Jim Banks

WASHINGTON — Indiana Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.) appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker to discuss key national issues, including the rise of progressive candidates in the Democratic Party, recent economic job numbers, foreign policy in the Middle East, and ethics controversies within the Republican Party.

Michigan Senate Race and Democratic Shift
Opening the interview, Banks addressed the primary election results in neighboring Michigan, where Democratic turnout surged. He framed the Democratic nominee, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, as an extreme choice who represents a broader leftward shift in the Democratic Party.

Banks highlighted that moderate Democrats and key party figures have scrambled following the primary, arguing that candidate Mike Rogers is well-positioned to pick up independent and moderate voters. According to Banks, working-class voters in the Midwest will reject progressive platforms that call for defunding law enforcement or abolishing prisons.

Economic Performance and Manufacturing
When questioned about July’s jobs report—which showed a loss of 23,000 jobs—Banks defended President Donald Trump’s economic grade, rating it an “A+.”

Banks emphasized that despite the headline reduction, sectors like manufacturing and construction are seeing vital growth. He pointed to lost manufacturing jobs during the previous administration and asserted that President Trump’s trade policies have catalyzed a resurgence in advanced manufacturing, particularly in Midwestern states like Indiana.

Military Conflict and Diplomacy with Iran
Addressing foreign policy and the ongoing military conflict with Iran, Banks praised the administration’s national security strategy. As an Afghanistan veteran, Banks cited military accomplishments, including neutralizing roughly 85% of Iran’s ballistic missile capacity and targeting its defense industrial base.

Banks argued that President Trump’s implementation of a naval blockade has effectively crippled Iran’s economy, asserting that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a primary goal that projects strength and long-term stability in the region.

Controversy Surrounding Rep. Max Miller
Finally, Banks was asked about allegations of physical and emotional abuse facing Ohio Congressman Max Miller, which have led several GOP lawmakers to call for Miller’s resignation.

Banks described the allegations as “deeply troubling” and expressed concern for the family involved. He stated that if the allegations are true and jeopardize the party’s ability to hold the House seat, Miller should step down from his position.

Senator Banks Defends Trump's Economic Record & Iran Strategy was originally published on wibc.com

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