Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington was ejected Saturday after a hard foul on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, then posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” on social media and tagged the Fever.

Carrington hit Cunningham in the face as she went up for a first-quarter layup. Officials reviewed the play and called a flagrant 2.

Cunningham got up and confronted Carrington before her teammates separated the players.

Carrington’s post raised questions about whether she was connecting the ejection to race.

Cunningham has faced attention in recent weeks for her comments about transgender athletes in women’s sports. She has said she does not hate transgender people but believes protecting women and girls in sports is “common sense.”

Carrington, who has played for the Sky since 2024, also has a history with the Fever. During the 2024 playoffs, she hit Caitlin Clark near the eye, leaving Clark with a black eye. Both players said the contact was accidental.

Carrington also criticized Clark for flopping that season and called Indiana fans “the nastiest fans in the W” after receiving racist comments online.

Carrington Ejected After Foul on Fever’s Cunningham, Posts “White Privilege” was originally published on wibc.com