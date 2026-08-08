Listen Live
Close
Trending
Things You Can Buy For $1 in This Economy Read Full Story →
Local

Carrington Ejected After Foul on Fever’s Cunningham, Posts

Carrington Ejected After Foul on Fever’s Cunningham, Posts “White Privilege”

Cunningham got up and confronted Carrington before her teammates separated the players.

Published on August 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington was ejected Saturday after a hard foul on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, then posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” on social media and tagged the Fever.

Carrington hit Cunningham in the face as she went up for a first-quarter layup. Officials reviewed the play and called a flagrant 2.

Cunningham got up and confronted Carrington before her teammates separated the players.

Carrington’s post raised questions about whether she was connecting the ejection to race.

Cunningham has faced attention in recent weeks for her comments about transgender athletes in women’s sports. She has said she does not hate transgender people but believes protecting women and girls in sports is “common sense.”

Carrington, who has played for the Sky since 2024, also has a history with the Fever. During the 2024 playoffs, she hit Caitlin Clark near the eye, leaving Clark with a black eye. Both players said the contact was accidental.

Carrington also criticized Clark for flopping that season and called Indiana fans “the nastiest fans in the W” after receiving racist comments online.

Carrington Ejected After Foul on Fever’s Cunningham, Posts “White Privilege” was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Atlanta Beltline Fest

Busta Rhymes Unveils J Dilla-Produced "SPAZZZ" Single

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Three Charged with Witness Threats In Nolan Wells Case

Comments
12 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Walgreens Closing Stores: Updated List of Closed Locations for 2026

Comments
Trending

Trending

Money  |  T.E. Thomas

Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy

Comments
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Nolan Wells' Greiving Mother Christine Wells-Wonsley Attacked With Nursing Board Complaints, Investigation Closed Without Discipline

Comments
Row of yellow school buses parked on a street, with "SCHOOL BUS" text visible on the side of each bus.
22 Items
Lifestyle  |  T.E. Thomas

Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close