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Johnny Gill On Turning 60 With Zero Apologies & New Music

Johnny Gill On Turning 60 With No Apologies — and New Music to Match

Published on August 6, 2026
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15th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night
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R&B legend Johnny Gill stopped by to sit down with Jackie Paige at her Girl Talk Table — and he came with a lot to say. From celebrating six decades of life to dropping new heat with Snoop Dogg, Gill made one thing clear: he’s nowhere near finished.

Turning 60 With No Apologies

When Jackie brought up the big 6-0, Gill didn’t flinch. “I don’t feel a day over 30,” he laughed, before getting real about his mindset. “We can’t get yesterday back and we don’t control tomorrow — so I just continue to stay present.”

He even recalled sending his AARP card back at 50. “I was like, hey, you got the wrong guy.” But at 60, gratitude has replaced denial. His philosophy? Age is just a number — it’s the experience of living that matters.

That Celebrity Family Feud Moment

Gill also opened up about his Celebrity Family Feud appearance, where he joined R&B group En Vogue and faced off against his friend Sheila E. Competitive by nature, he said he walked in ready to win — and had the audience cracking up with one particular answer.

When asked what Madonna has that most grandmas don’t, Gill answered without hesitation: “A big booty.” He clarified he was trying to be politically correct — but admitted the real answer might’ve been something else entirely.

New Music: ‘A Dance A Kiss’ ft. Snoop Dogg

The new single came straight from a late-night studio session. Gill credits Snoop Dogg — who he calls “the chosen one” — with bringing the energy. “He kept saying, man, I got some heat for you, cuz,” Gill recalled. “He sent me a few joints and I said — what time we going in?”

The collaboration is part of a growing creative partnership between the two, with more music reportedly on the way.

Game Changer 3 Is Coming

“A Dance A Kiss” and the previously released “One Night” are both slated for Game Changer 3 — the final installment of Gill’s acclaimed trilogy. His approach to the album is intentional: “I just want to do whatever connects with me musically. My job is to make great music and let it be authentic.”

Johnny Gill On Turning 60 With No Apologies — and New Music to Match was originally published on majicatl.com

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