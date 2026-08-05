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Kevin Durant Says 2026 Sixers Are Better Than His 2017 Warriors

A debate over NBA superteams has reignited after Kevin Durant suggested the revamped Philadelphia 76ers are a more talented team on paper than the 2017 Warriors dynasty.

Durant sparked the conversation by comparing the 76ers’ star-studded lineup—featuring LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown—to the Warriors team that won the 2017 NBA championship. Durant argued that Philadelphia’s collection of talent is “more dominant on paper” than Golden State’s title-winning squad, while also downplaying Thompson’s individual résumé by noting he “was never an MVP candidate.”

“Joel [Embiid], MVP recently,” Durant wrote. “Jaylen [Brown], recent finals MVP, Tyrese Maxey, all-star the last 3 years. We all know what bron does. Klay Thompson, never a MVP candidate in nothing, 22ppg. Draymond [Green], 14ppg 7 rebounds 6 assist, Steph [Curry] a MVP just like Joel was. I don’t get how the Warriors team is better on paper”

Thompson wasted little time responding.

The four-time NBA champion took to social media with a pointed message directed at his former teammate, questioning Durant’s comments and asking, “Aye man u good?”

Draymond Green also entered the discussion, offering a more measured but critical response.

Speaking about Durant’s remarks, Green acknowledged that the future Hall of Famer was giving Philadelphia credit for its offensive firepower but said Durant’s perspective has always centered on elite scoring.

“That’s KD giving them their respect. You have to understand the way KD views basketball. The way KD views basketball is… this game will and always will be about buckets.”

Green added that he doesn’t believe the comparison between the current 76ers and the 2017 Warriors is an accurate one.

“I don’t know that I can agree with that. I don’t really think it works. But that’s KD’s opinion.”

The exchange reopened conversations about the Warriors’ historic championship run. Golden State entered the 2016-17 season after winning a then-record 73 games the previous year before adding Durant in free agency. The team went on to finish 67-15 in the regular season and storm through the playoffs with a 16-1 postseason record, widely regarded as one of the most dominant championship runs in NBA history.

While the new-look 76ers boast multiple All-NBA players and championship experience, Green suggested there’s a significant difference between assembling star talent and proving it on the court. Philadelphia has yet to play a game together, whereas the Warriors’ group ultimately captured back-to-back NBA championships and reached three consecutive NBA Finals with Durant on the roster.

Despite the strong stances, the back-and-forth seemed mostly playful, with Thompson and Green poking fun at Durant while defending the legacy of one of the NBA’s most accomplished teams.

Kevin Durant Says 2026 Sixers Are Better Than His 2017 Warriors was originally published on rnbphilly.com