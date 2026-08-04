Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty The Highest Confirmed Movie Salaries of 2026 (So Far) Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters don’t just break box office records—they also come with massive paychecks for the stars leading them. While studios rarely reveal exactly how much actors are paid, several salaries have been reported by reputable entertainment outlets. From Marvel superheroes to Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, here’s a look at some of the biggest confirmed movie paydays of 2026.

1. Tom Holland Movie: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Reported Salary: $20 Million Tom Holland tops the list with his biggest Marvel payday yet. According to multiple reports, the actor earned $20 million to reprise his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film has already become one of the biggest box office successes of the year, shattering opening weekend records around the world.

2. Matt Damon Movie: The Odyssey

Reported Salary: $15 Million Christopher Nolan tapped Matt Damon to lead his adaptation of The Odyssey, and the Oscar winner reportedly received a $15 million paycheck for portraying Odysseus. It’s one of the largest reported salaries tied to a 2026 release.

3. Tom Holland Movie: The Odyssey

Reported Salary: $10 Million It wasn’t just Spider-Man paying off for Tom Holland. The actor reportedly earned another $10 million for playing Telemachus in The Odyssey, giving him two of the biggest movie paydays of the year.

4. Zendaya Movie: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Reported Salary: $8 Million Zendaya continues to be one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars. Her return as MJ reportedly earned her an $8 million salary, adding another blockbuster to her already impressive résumé.

Who Else Could Join the List? Several major stars—including Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt—appeared in some of 2026’s biggest movies. However, their salaries have not been officially confirmed, and publicly available reports either conflict or rely on unverified estimates. As more studios and industry reports release salary information, we’ll continue updating this list.