Listen Live
Close
Trending
Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Deals Read Full Story →
Local

Cpl. Reynolds’ Widow Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The widow of Delaware County Deputy Blake Reynolds has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the trucking companies involved in her husband's death.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The widow of Delaware County Deputy Blake Reynolds has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the trucking companies involved in her husband’s death.

The details of the settlement are confidential, but the attorney’s office representing Allison Reynolds confirmed that a settlement has been reached.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on Jan. 30 in Delaware Circuit Court and named Parrish Dedicated Services, Parrish Leasing Inc., A & G Deliveries LLC, and their drivers. It claimed that the truck drivers’ actions were negligent, leading to the death of Cpl. Reynolds.

Blake Reynolds
Delaware County Deputy Blake Reynolds

Cpl. Reynolds was killed on Nov. 12 when he was assisting the driver of a disabled semi on I-69 north, a few miles from Yorktown. Another semi crashed into Reynolds’ patrol vehicle and the truck.

The driver of the pulled-over semi, working for A & G Deliveries, was accused of not taking the proper precautions to warn other motorists of an obstruction in the road.

The lawsuit also claimed that the driver of the striking semi from Parrish Leasing Inc. was “distracted” and “fatigued.”

Cpl. Reynolds’ Widow Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Trump's Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

Hip-Hop Wired
E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
26 Items
Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments
21 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Oldest Fast Food Chains in America That We Still Love Today

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
28 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

Comments
30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close