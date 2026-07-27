Listen Live
Close
Trending
Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges Read Full Story →
Celebrity

Nic Vansteenberghe Speaks Out On Split From Olandria Carthen

Nicolandria No More: Nic Vansteenberghe Confirms Saddening Split From Olandria Carthen As Bama Barbie Denies THIS Rumor

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Nic Vansteenberghe breaks silence on subscribers-only TikTok, says they 'will continue to love each other'
  • Olandria denies rumors she's hooking up with Travis Scott, warns gossip blog to 'have lawyers ready'
  • Busy schedules and distance cited as reasons for the couple's split, but they remain close friends

Nic Vansteenberghe is breaking his silence following his shocking split from Olandria Carthen. His statement comes amid Olandria succinctly shutting down a rumor about her love life.

A woman in a red dress posing at an event, and a man in a black suit standing in front of a patterned background.
Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/ Amy Sussman

Just last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the stars of Love Island USA had gone their separate ways. Their breakup came just over a year after they left season 7 of the reality show together, quickly becoming a favorite among fans.

Following the announcement of their split on July 22, Vansteenberghe has broken his silence, issuing a statement to his subscribers-only TikTok.

“The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air,” he wrote on July 26, as seen in a viral screenshot shared on X. “We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy.❤️”

In his caption, Nic explained why he chose to speak on a subscribers-only platform, writing: “I wanted to do it on here because you guys are our biggest supporters.”

This statement from Vansteenberghe comes after a source revealed to PEOPLE that the fan-favorite couple “decided to part ways” but still “remain close friends.”

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source said. “They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.

Nic breaking his silence comes after Olandria denied rumors she was already hooking up with another celebrity.

She hit back against those claims on July 23, when an Instagram post shared by celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip stating, “Now that the pr relationship is over, Olandria has BEEN hooking up with Travis Scott.” The tipster went on to add that they were “pretty sure” and they had “been hearing rumblings through the rumor mill months ago.”

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Olandria was not happy about that post, and she decided not to let that rumor go any further without shutting things down. While she didn’t say that report was fake, verbatim, she made it clear that she’s ready to go up against any false rumors.

“I hope you have your lawyers ready bc I have mine,” Carthen commented under the post.

DeuxMoi confirmed the comment–and why it’s no longer visible–in a pinned comment.

“Update: Olandria denied(?) this rumor but blocked this account so her comment, which was pinned was not showing it was from her.”

While a fan on Threads revealed that Olandria and Travis Scott followed each other on Instagram in June, there is still no indication that there is anything romantic happening between them.

Nicolandria No More: Nic Vansteenberghe Confirms Saddening Split From Olandria Carthen As Bama Barbie Denies THIS Rumor was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

WNBA: MAY 31 Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington Accused NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With WNBA Players

Hip-Hop Wired
Air Max 95

Nike Music Exec Indicted For Stealing A Milli From The Swoosh Brand

Hip-Hop Wired
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
Rolling Loud 2026

Biggest Takeaways From Loe Shimmy’s New Album, ‘Pretty Girlz Run The World’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Trending

Trending

Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

RIH-Laaaaax Y'all: Rihanna Gives Fans Some RIH-lief From Unrelenting Pregnancy Rumors

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close