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LeBron’s Arrival Sends Sixers Preseason Ticket Prices Soaring

LeBron James has not played a game for the 76ers yet, but in Philadelphia, the economic impact of his arrival is already impossible to miss.

Just days after news broke that James had signed with the Sixers, preseason ticket prices for Philadelphia’s exhibition matchup against the Boston Celtics surged dramatically, reflecting the immediate frenzy surrounding one of the biggest moves in franchise history.

According to 6abc, seats that had been selling for roughly $107 jumped to more than $500 shortly after the signing announcement, a sharp spike that captures both the market power of James and the level of anticipation now surrounding the Sixers’ season.

The signing, first reported by ESPN and cited by 6abc, brings James to Philadelphia on a two-year deal worth nearly $8 million. The four-time NBA champion returns to the Eastern Conference after spending the last eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

RELATED: LeBron James Signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the reaction has been immediate and unmistakable. Merchandise began moving quickly after James announced his plans to join the Sixers, and fan excitement has rapidly turned into consumer demand — from jerseys to resale tickets.

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LeBron’s Arrival Sends Sixers Preseason Ticket Prices Soaring was originally published on rnbphilly.com