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Cathy Hughes Dedicates Key to D.C. to Urban One Employees

Cathy Hughes Dedicates Key To Washington, D.C. To Urban One Employees

Published on July 22, 2026
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TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside
Source: Derek White / Getty

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes joined The QuickSilva Morning Show on 92Q to reflect on receiving the key to Washington, D.C., one of the city’s highest honors.

During the conversation with QuickSilva, Porkchop and Chey Parker, Hughes made it clear that she does not view the recognition as hers alone.

“That key belongs to each and every one of us at Urban One,” Hughes said. “It represents every employee who does the heavy lifting each and every day.”

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Hughes with the key in recognition of her contributions to the city, Black media and the culture. Hughes said Bowser presented only six keys during her time as mayor and that she was the only woman to receive one.

The honor was especially meaningful because Hughes began her media career in Washington, D.C., before expanding Radio One into Baltimore and eventually growing the company nationally.

When asked what guided her journey, Hughes said she never had a master plan. Instead, she followed a vision she believed God gave her to remove the “mute button” from Black people and create platforms where Black communities could tell their own stories.

That mission expanded from radio into television with TV One, digital media through iOne Digital and syndicated programming.

“We can’t count on other cultures to tell who we are and what’s important to us,” Hughes said. “We have to do that for ourselves.”

QuickSilva praised Hughes for building the nation’s largest Black-owned media company and creating opportunities for generations of media professionals.

Hughes also credited Urban One employees for helping carry out the company’s mission, calling them her “destiny guides.”

She announced plans to host a gathering where employees will be able to take photos with the key and celebrate the recognition together.

“It’s in my name, but it represents each and every one of us,” Hughes said.

The interview ended with the hosts congratulating Hughes and thanking her for continuing to inspire the culture and the next generation.

Cathy Hughes Dedicates Key To Washington, D.C. To Urban One Employees was originally published on 92q.com

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