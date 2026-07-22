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Miami Heat Set Press Conference Link for LeBron, Sixers fans sigh

Sixers Out of LeBron Sweepstakes? Miami Heat Post and Delete Introductory Press Conference Link

Published on July 22, 2026
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Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Boston Celtics at TD Garden
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

‘LeBron on Broad’ is starting to feel like a fading fantasy, after a ‘mistake’ might have told the basketball universe everything they need to know. A wave of speculation around LeBron James and the Miami Heat intensified Tuesday after the team briefly posted a YouTube link labeled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” with a July 27 date — only to later say it was an error.

RELATED: Sixers Big 3 Actively Pursing LeBron James as FA Decision Looms

According to ESPN, a Heat spokesperson told reporter Shams Charania that the post was made mistakenly by the team’s social media department while preparing for the possibility that James could sign with Miami. The link was later deleted.

The episode immediately fueled questions about whether the Heat know more than they are publicly saying as James weighs his future in free agency. James is an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018 and is considering his next move after weeks of leaguewide anticipation.

James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, said earlier Tuesday that he does not know when the four-time NBA champion will make his decision.

RELATED: LeBron James Free Agency: 5 Places We’d Like To See Him Play

The Heat’s interest is hardly subtle. ESPN noted that team president Pat Riley said last week that he and newly acquired star Giannis Antetokounmpo would welcome James back to Miami. James won two NBA titles during his four-year run with the franchise and remains one of the most consequential figures in team history.

Sixers Out of LeBron Sweepstakes? Miami Heat Post and Delete Introductory Press Conference Link was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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