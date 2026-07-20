North Texas Teen Killed in Iranian Drone Strike

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During a recent Iranian ballistic strike, a 19-year-old soldier from North Texas was among 2 service members who were killed in Jordan. This raised the U.S. military death toll to 17 during this conflict with Iran.

On Monday, the Defense Department identified the fallen soldiers as Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, and 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Both soldiers were supporting a U.S. mission against the Islamic State group when they were killed defending against an incoming strike from Iran. A third service member was also killed over the weekend, whose name has not yet been released.

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These casualties come due to the escalating hostilities across the Middle East. The U.S. forces launched their ninth consecutive night strike against Iranian targets as the two nations have been battling for control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded by striking countries allied with the U.S., like Bahrain and Kuwait, causing significant damage.

U.S . Secretary of state marco rubio defended the ongoing military operations prior to his flight “The Straits of Hormuz are international waterways, and they continue to launch against ships in that international waterway, Other countries should join us in this effort, but the United States is involved not just in protecting those ships, but in targeting the places that they use to launch these missiles and drones.”

Rubio noted that while Washington remains open to diplomatic avenues, conditions are currently unavailable as Iranian leaders declared an interim peace agreement suspended.