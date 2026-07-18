Diamond The Body & Carl Crawford: From Baddies to Big Business

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Source: Paige Boyd for Radio One Atlanta

Diamond The Body and Carl Crawford joined DJ Holiday Season at Hot 179 in Atlanta to discuss Diamond’s new single “I Like to Fight,” her move from reality TV to rap, and a confirmed EP dropping in September 2024.

Hot 179 recently hosted one of the year’s standout interviews. DJ Holiday Season brought Diamond The Body and Carl Crawford—Founder and CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment—into the studio for a candid conversation on music, business, and what’s next.

“I Like to Fight”: More Than a Hip-Hop Record

Diamond’s latest single is out now on all major streaming platforms. She broke down the meaning behind it:

“It’s not really about winning or being angry. It’s more of a motivation record. I want people to turn this record on when they’re going through something and fight through it.”

From Reality TV to the Rap World

Diamond first gained attention on NowThatsTV’s Deja Vu before becoming a fixture on Zeus Network’s Baddies, airing every Sunday. She admitted the reality TV path wasn’t part of the original plan:

“I never wanted to be that. I actually was opposed to it. But then you got a check, and the people really love me.”

Carl Crawford recognized her potential early and took on managing both lanes of her career simultaneously.

What It Takes to Get Signed to 1501

Crawford explained what drew him to Diamond:

“I’m always attracted to the hard-working part—the consistency, always putting the work out there. I have to really feel like it’s going to work in my system.”

Crawford also addressed comparisons between his partnership with Diamond and that with his former artist, Megan Thee Stallion.

“Communication was bad with me and Megan. With Diamond, we communicate real well. We have a mutual respect for one another.”

EP Dropping in September

Diamond locked in a release window during the interview:

“Let me give you like September—before Halloween.”

Crawford confirmed the project is complete, with the focus now shifting to marketing.

With a new EP on the way, a new label partnership in place, and “I Like to Fight” already gaining traction, Diamond The Body is making a real run at the rap world—and 1501 is backing every step.

Diamond The Body & Carl Crawford: From Baddies to Big Business was originally published on hotspotatl.com