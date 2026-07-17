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Trump's CDC Cuts Under Fire After Cyclospora Outbreak

Trump Administration's CDC Cuts Under Fire After Cyclospora Outbreak

Published on July 17, 2026
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Cyclosporiasis outbreak

Cyclospora, the cause of the rising cases of cyclosporiasis across the country, reportedly linked to produce, has become a buzzword of late. With the Cyclospora outbreak ravaging much of the nation, some are examining the connection between President Donald Trump‘s cuts to the CDC as a possible root cause.

Forbes reports that thousands of American citizens have been stricken with Cyclospora cayetanensis, the parasite that causes explosive diarrhea, stomach cramping, fatigue, fevers, and nausea. While health officials are still trying to determine the starting point for the parasite, outside observers are wondering aloud if the Trump administration CDC cuts have hindered efforts.

“The lack of information on possible sources for the outbreak is frustrating,” said Craig Hedberg, PhD, professor of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota. “It is normal for public health and regulatory officials to be somewhat guarded with information about potential sources of contamination while the investigation is ongoing. This may be necessary to provide opportunities to trace possible sources of contamination.”

Official case numbers vary, but in Michigan, more than 2,600 cases have been reported, with over 30 other states adding to that total. And because there has not been an identified root cause, questions are cropping up about how foodborne disease surveillance operations are being handled and how the federal funding cuts for public health efforts may have had an impact.

“Have the funding cuts to public health impacted the current activities related to the Cyclospora outbreak? I think they have,” said Barbara Kowalcyk, PhD, director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security at George Washington University, as told in a report from The Guardian.

What has materialized in the week is news that lettuce from the Taylor Farms company, which supplies chains like Taco Bell, may be a source of the parasite. A quick scan of the FDA’s recalls page didn’t reveal anything, but officials in Michigan believe that salad kits and pre-packaged lettuce are the potential culprit.

In addition to the mysterious origins, staffing cuts at the agencies investigating the outbreak are also undermining efforts to curtail its spread.

“It’s like putting a puzzle together. You start taking pieces out of your puzzle – it’s harder to see the whole picture, and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve taken pieces out of the whole puzzle,” Kowalcyk added.

On social media, the speculative angles for how the Cyclospora outbreak occurred and the Trump administration’s cuts linked to the spread are being debated. Check out those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Trump Administration's CDC Cuts Under Fire After Cyclospora Outbreak was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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