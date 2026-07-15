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Sixers Big 3 Actively Pursing LeBron James as Free Agency Looms

Sixers Big 3 Actively Pursing LeBron James as FA Decision Looms

Published on July 15, 2026
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Three basketball players wearing Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics jerseys, with visible team logos and jersey numbers.
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Sixers Big 3 Actively Pursing LeBron James as FA Decision Looms

The Philadelphia 76ers remain one of the teams most strongly linked to LeBron James as the NBA waits for the four-time champion to make what could be the final major decision of his playing career.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin “Maxey, Embiid & Jaylen Brown have all been in communication with LeBron… with Maxey leading the charge.”

Multiple reports this week placed the Sixers in a small cluster of leading contenders alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Heat, Cavaliers and 76ers appear to be the top three teams in the running. That report also cited the belief that LeBron is taking Philadelphia’s pitch seriously, particularly after the Sixers’ blockbuster roster changes this offseason.

Those changes are a major part of Philadelphia’s case. The Sixers have added Jaylen Brown and now present a star core built around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Brown — a trio that could make the franchise one of the most intriguing win-now destinations in the Eastern Conference.

Still, Philadelphia may be limited financially. Bleacher Report reported that the Sixers can offer James only the $3.9 million veteran minimum, putting them behind Miami in raw spending power and potentially behind Cleveland as well, depending on how the Cavaliers finalize James Harden’s contract situation.

For now, though, the central fact remains unchanged: LeBron has not made his choice. And until he does, the Sixers remain not just part of the conversation — but firmly inside it

Sixers Big 3 Actively Pursing LeBron James as FA Decision Looms was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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