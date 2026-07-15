Pete Hegseth Blocks More Women, Black People From Navy Promotions

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Pete Hegseth’s tenure as defense secretary has been defined by incompetence and blatant acts of racism and sexism. Considering one of his first moves after being appointed was firing several women and Black people from military leadership, it should come as no surprise that Hegseth has yet again blocked several women and Black Naval officers from receiving promotions.

The New York Times reports that the list of Navy promotions originally included 22 names before Hegseth blocked seven of the names, five of whom were women or non-white. As a result of Hegseth’s move, this will be the first time in over a decade that no female active-duty naval officers will be promoted to admiral.

Nearly half the people Hegseth has blocked from promotions have been women or non-white people. He’s also fired over 24 generals and admirals, most of whom were, you guessed it, women and non-white folks.

Now, this is unusual for many reasons. First, it’s just sexism and racism. I’m not going to sit here and say the military has a sterling reputation when it comes to those issues, but never before has it been so blatant. Second, Hegseth’s actions appear to violate the Pentagon’s policies. The defense secretary usually has little input on the promotion list and is only supposed to remove officers from it for moral, mental, physical, or professional failings that could compromise an officer’s ability to lead.

Hegseth’s moves have caught the attention of Senate Democrats, who sent Hegseth a letter earlier this month that said his actions disregard “the many achievements of these Officers, and shirks the idea of an apolitical military.” They requested that Hegseth explain the criteria he used to block these promotions, the reasons for the blocks, and provide a demographic breakdown of the blocked promotions.

We’ll see if he ever gets back to them.

Before being appointed as defense secretary, Hegseth regularly made his feelings on women and Black folks in the military known. During a podcast appearance in 2024, Hegseth criticized former President Barack Obama’s decision to allow women to serve in ground combat units. “It hasn’t made us more effective,” Hegseth said. “It hasn’t made us more lethal.”

Hegseth opened his 2024 book, The War on Warriors, with a rant against Black people and women being promoted to military leadership positions. “Affirmative action promotions have skyrocketed with ‘firsts’ being the most important factor in filling new commands,” Hegseth wrote. “We will not stop until trans-lesbian Black females run everything!”

I swear, everything I learn about Hegseth makes me more concerned we’ve got a dude with such small d–k energy in charge of keeping the country safe. Hegseth’s concerns aren’t even rooted in reality, as women make up 21% of the active-duty Navy but only account for 7% of active-duty admirals.

I guess Hegseth only wants to be surrounded by strong, chiseled, well-groomed men when it comes to military leadership. I’m sure Lady G is looking up at Hegseth with pride.

The New York Times reached out to the Pentagon for a comment on the blocked promotions. Instead of providing a meaningful response, a Pentagon spokesman accused the Times of having “a toxic obsession with race and identity.”

The Pentagon really pulled a “I know you are, but what am I?” when called out on Hegseth’s obvious sexism and racism. With leadership this immature, no wonder the Iran conflict is going so poorly.

SEE ALSO:

Pete Hegseth Fired US Army Chief Of Staff So He Can Be Racist In Peace



Pete Hegseth Blocking Promotions For Black, Women Navy Officers, Too



Pete Hegseth Removes 2 Black Officers From Promotion List



Pete Hegseth Is Getting Ripped On Social Media By A Trump Official





Pete Hegseth Blocks More Women, Black People From Navy Promotions was originally published on newsone.com