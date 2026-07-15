Ravens Named ESPN’s 2026 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Ravens' comprehensive youth development platform recognized as a model in pro sports

Significant financial commitments to education, college access, and career readiness programs

Ravens players, coaches, and staff actively participate in local service projects

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have received national recognition for their longstanding commitment to serving communities across Maryland.

The organization was named ESPN’s 2026 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year during Tuesday night’s ESPY Awards. The annual honor recognizes one professional sports team for making a significant and lasting impact beyond the playing field.

The Ravens were selected for building what ESPN described as one of the most comprehensive youth development platforms in professional sports. The team’s community efforts bring together ownership, players, coaches, staff members, alumni, nonprofit organizations and fans to expand educational opportunities, address community needs and support young people from childhood through college and career preparation.

Heather Darney, the Ravens’ vice president of community relations and executive director of the Ravens Foundation, said the award reflects the organization’s commitment to being a leader in community service.

Community involvement has remained a central part of the franchise’s identity, beginning under the Modell family and continuing under Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and team leadership.

The Ravens’ programs address literacy, hunger, recreation, mentorship and higher education.

Through the Ravens Bookmobile, the organization has distributed more than 1.3 million books to children throughout Maryland. The team’s partnerships addressing food insecurity have also provided hundreds of thousands of meals to students and families.

In 2025, the Ravens and the Bisciotti Family Foundation invested $20 million to open the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at the Hilton Recreation Center. The facility serves hundreds of young people through academic assistance, mentorship, wellness programs and athletics.

The organization has also committed $30 million over 10 years to programs focused on college access and career readiness. That includes a $20 million investment in College Track, a college completion program supporting students from underserved communities who hope to become the first members of their families to earn bachelor’s degrees.

College Track opened its Baltimore location in March. The Ravens and Ozzie Newsome Scholarship programs have also invested $6 million to help Maryland students pursue higher education.

Along with the organization’s major financial commitments, Ravens players, coaches and employees regularly participate in local service projects, including reading events, neighborhood beautification initiatives and youth mentorship opportunities.

The Ravens’ community relations department is led by Darney, Director of Community Relations Kelly Tallant and Community Relations Manager Drew Meyer. Former Senior Manager Briana Vaughn, who now works for the U.S. Soccer Federation, also contributed to the team’s recent community initiatives.

Ravens Named ESPN’s 2026 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year was originally published on 92q.com