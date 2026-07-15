A Houston woman’s dance practice ended with an unexpected indoor waterfall after her dance pole came loose, struck a ceiling fire sprinkler, and flooded her apartment.

Asha Gilbert was recording herself practicing pole dancing when the ceiling-mounted pole suddenly slipped out of place. Video she later shared on social media shows the pole falling before striking the apartment’s fire sprinkler, instantly unleashing water throughout the unit.

“I went into shock and was completely stunned,” Gilbert said after the incident. “My main concern was for my dog.”

Gilbert also posted the video on TikTok with the caption: “A stripper pole accidentally hit my apartment sprinkler and flooded my apartment.”

Fortunately, both Gilbert and her dog were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how much damage the flooding caused inside the apartment or whether neighboring units were affected.

The bizarre mishap has quickly gained attention online, with many viewers reacting to the viral video and marveling at how one split-second accident turned an ordinary practice session into an unforgettable cleanup job.

Thankfully she and everyone else was okay – but let’s maybe make triple sure our poles are secured before dancing.

Houston Woman Accidentally Floods Apartment After Dance Pole Mishap was originally published on 93qcountry.com