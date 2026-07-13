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4 Rappers who prefer private jets over first class

Curious which rappers ditch first class for private jets? Learn why these stars opt for ultimate comfort and luxury. Click to uncover their choice!

Published on July 13, 2026
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Rappers who prefer private jets over first class
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In the hip-hop world, success translates into a lifetime of luxury. Rappers like Drake and 50 Cent take it a step further and almost exclusively fly private.

Why do rappers fly private? Many of them simply enjoy the increased privacy and security that private jets offer. Other artists, particularly those with packed schedules, can’t afford to deal with delays associated with commercial travel.

Which Rappers Enjoy Flying Private?

The private jet lifestyle is tempting for those who can afford it. It’s no surprise, then, that some of the most famous rappers in the world rely on private charters.

1. Drake

As far as celebrity private jets go, “Air Drake” probably tops the list. It’s a heavily customized Boeing 767 valued at $185 million (source: Simple Flying). Drake acquired the aircraft in his role as a global ambassador for Cargojet.

One of the largest private jets in the world, Air Drake can house 45 people. Those who were lucky to be in it say that it resembles flying in a five-star hotel.

2. Jay-Z

One of the most famous private jet owners, Jay-Z, received his aircraft in 2012. It was a Father’s Day gift from his wife, Beyoncé.

The jet is a modified Bombardier Challenger 850 containing an 87-foot-long interior, which can accommodate:

  • A living room for 16 passengers
  • A master bedroom
  • Two full bathrooms
  • One full kitchen

3. Travis Scott

Though they’re no longer together, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner still share a lot of things, including owning a private jet. In Scott’s case, it’s the Embraer ERJ-190-100. It’s painted in a custom livery, which supposedly cost $30,000.

The ERJ-190-100 is famous for its regional range capabilities and can travel at 500 mph. This is ideal for Scott, who has one of the busiest schedules in hip-hop. 

4. 50 Cent

Unless you believe shady internet rumors, 50 Cent doesn’t own a private jet. That said, he’s still very much a proponent of flying private. In the past, he’s frequently spoken against commercial flights, citing safety concerns and a lack of privacy.

50 Cent is also loyal to a particular private aviation brand: Marquis Jet. The main reason is his friendship with Jesse Itzler, whom he used to work for as an intern.

Is Flying Private Worth It?

The appeal of luxury air travel for rappers is obvious enough, but what about us common people? Well, let’s go over the main benefits of flying private:

  • Accessibility: Private jets can access small, regional airports
  • Time savings: You avoid TSA lines, crowded hubs, and boarding processes
  • Comfort: The schedule of a private jet is built around your needs
  • Productivity: A private jet’s cabin can act as a flying office

The big question is, where do you find a private charter suited for you? A lot depends on your current location and choice of operators. For example, if you need a private jet charter in Texas, Jettly can be a great option.

Private Jets Made Easy

As you can see, rappers and private jets often go together. It’s not a stretch to say that owning a private jet is the ultimate flex in the industry. Fortunately, you still don’t need to be a millionaire to experience the joy of flying private!

Interested in the latest hip-hop news? Keep reading The Beat’s entertainment content for more celebrity updates!

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