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Star Gazing With Spaceboifresh and Elsie

Elsie Is Ready for Her America’s Got Talent Moment

Published on July 13, 2026
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Elsie Is Ready for Her America’s Got Talent Moment — Tune In Tuesday!

Two people posing in front of a backdrop with "97.9 The Beat" branding, one wearing a leopard print outfit and cowboy hat, the other wearing sunglasses and a casual outfit.
Source: Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore / Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore

Dreams are built one step at a time, and for Mississippi native Elsie, that moment has officially arrived.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with the rising country artist to talk about her journey, her music, and everything leading up to one of the biggest moments of her career. Throughout our conversation, one thing was clear: Elsie is excited, grateful, and ready to share her story with the world.

Her audition for America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday, July 14, and she’s inviting everyone to be part of this milestone.

If you’re in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area, you can join Elsie for a special community watch party at 6:00 PM inside the Joe Paul Student Theater at the Thad Cochran Center on the University of Southern Mississippi campus. If you’re watching from somewhere else, she simply asks that you tune in, cheer her on, and spread the word.

Elsie has been putting in the work for years, and her story is inspiring audiences far beyond country music. Recently featured by BET in the article “Meet Elsie, the Country Star Making Space for Black Voices in Nashville,” she opened up about overcoming industry setbacks, embracing motherhood, and creating space for Black voices in country music. With a viral record, a new EP on the horizon, and now the America’s Got Talent stage, this is only the beginning of what’s shaping up to be an incredible journey.

As she told supporters, this is something she wants to experience together. Whether you’re watching from Mississippi or across the country, your support matters.

Be sure to tune in Tuesday, July 14, support Elsie, and witness a hometown artist take the national stage. We’ll definitely be watching—and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

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