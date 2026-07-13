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Will the decision Make or Break the Hornets GM

Published on July 12, 2026
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Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets
Source: David Jensen / Getty

The future of the Charlotte Hornets could hinge on one major decision involving franchise star LaMelo Ball.

As speculation continues about whether the Hornets should consider trading Ball, many around the NBA believe the stakes couldn’t be higher for General Manager Jeff Peterson. If the organization decides to move its All-Star point guard, the return package and the team’s future success could define Peterson’s tenure in Charlotte.

Ball has been one of the league’s most exciting young talents when healthy, but injuries have limited his availability over the past several seasons. That has fueled debate over whether the Hornets should continue building around him or explore a blockbuster trade to reshape the franchise.

NBA analysts say if Charlotte trades Ball and the move fails to accelerate the team’s rebuild, the decision could place enormous pressure on the front office and potentially cost Peterson his job.

For now, the Hornets remain focused on preparing for the upcoming season, but questions surrounding LaMelo Ball’s future are expected to remain one of the biggest storylines in Charlotte basketball.

Will the decision Make or Break the Hornets GM was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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