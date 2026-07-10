Listen Live
Close
Trending
Celebrate National French Fry Day With These Food Deals Read Full Story →
Entertainment

Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” & More

Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” Starface & Tyga “Gave U Racks” & More | Daily Visuals 7.10.26

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Five
Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Aside from being known for robbing his entire high school gym class and being a sneaker enthusiast, Fat Joe is also a well-known Knicks fan and with the Knicks finally bringing home that elusive championship trophy, y’all should’ve known Joe would work that into one of his videos at some point.

Linking up with Yung Miami and Jadakiss for the new visuals to “Victory Lap,” Joey Crack reports live from the Knicks ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes in New York City where he kicks his raps while celebrating with the crowd as we can’t help but wonder “Why the hell was Yung Miami a part of this and not Remy Ma?!” Just sayin.’

Tyga meanwhile is looking to capture that retro 80’s vibe and for his and $TARFACE’s clip to “Gave U Racks,” Tyga busts out the Jheri Curl look while counting stacks of cash and having a white woman pose up a storm for his pleasure. This was a hella random direction for him to go in, but it is what it is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Larry June and DJ Fresh, Hit-Boy, and more.

FAT JOE FT. YUNG MIAMI & JADAKISS – “VICTORY LAP”

STARFACE & TYGA – “GAVE U RACKS”

LARRY JUNE & DJ FRESH – “ORGANIC MOTION”

HIT-BOY – “AMERICAN PIE”

CORY GUNZ FT. GRAFH – “BAG”

JAY CRITCH – “AROUND ME”

RICH THE KID – “CALLING MY LINE”

POK FT. JEREMIH – “THROW IT”

NINA SKY & STATIK SELEKTAH – “I’M HOT!”

Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” Starface & Tyga “Gave U Racks” & More | Daily Visuals 7.10.26 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

LANVIN LAB BY FUTURE

Biggest Takeaways From Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash

Hip-Hop Wired
A man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace, looking directly at the camera.

Infamous Twitter Troll @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida

Hip-Hop Wired
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Takes Petty Victory Lap After Diddy Doc Scores 3 Emmy Nominations

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Schoolday Ends: To the Bus!
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Plano Teacher’s 20-Year Career Ends in Arrest

Comments
Breaking News
20 Items

Breaking News

Food & Drink  |  tethomas

Celebrate National French Fry Day With These Food Deals

Comments
A black and white image showing a radio station promotion for a chance to win $500 in free gas. The text "WIN $500 IN FREE GAS!" is prominently displayed along with the station's branding "97.9 THE BEAT".
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 in FREE Gas

Comments
New office construction in Houston
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Data Centers Are Taking Over DFW, Neighbors Are Fighting Back

Comments
Entrepreneurship  |  Dax Janel Valencia

The investment trends emerging from America’s cultural neighborhoods

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close