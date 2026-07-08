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Jaylen Brown Discovers Former Eagle A.J. Brown is his Cousin

Published on July 8, 2026
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Two portraits of Black men: one wearing a green Boston Celtics jersey, the other with dreadlocks and a serious expression.
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Jaylen Brown Says He and Former Eagle A.J. Brown Are Cousins, Adding Another Twist to Philly-Boston Sports Drama

New Sixers forward Jaylen Brown says his connection to Philadelphia’s sports world runs deeper than a blockbuster trade.

Brown revealed this week that he and former Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown are related through their family, saying their grandfathers are brothers — a discovery he said came from his grandfather and one that appears to have surprised both athletes.

The revelation adds an unexpected family layer to an already bizarre sports crossover between Philadelphia and Boston. Jaylen Brown was dealt from the Celtics to the Sixers last week in exchange for Paul George and draft picks, while A.J. Brown was traded from the Eagles to the New England Patriots in June.

According to the report, Jaylen shared the family detail during an event at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for his 7uice Foundation, which focuses on opportunities for underserved youth. The same event also included recognition from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who proclaimed July 7 as 7uice Foundation Day in the state.

A.J. Brown appeared to embrace the discovery publicly, responding on Instagram with a movie clip and the caption, “Big Cuz hit me!” after Jaylen’s comments began circulating online.

The story also arrives at a moment when Jaylen Brown is rapidly being woven into the sports identity of his new city. Since the trade, he has already generated significant attention not only for the move itself, but for his public interactions with fans, including a meeting with a young Celtics supporter who went viral after reacting emotionally to the deal.

In a sports landscape that rarely lacks drama between Philadelphia and Boston, the Browns have now added something even stranger: a family tie linking two headline-grabbing trades on opposite sides of one of America’s fiercest rivalries.

Jaylen Brown Discovers Former Eagle A.J. Brown is his Cousin was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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