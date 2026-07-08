Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men Headline Philadelphia’s MLB All-Star Game Celebration

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Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men to Headline Philadelphia’s MLB All-Star Game Celebration

Philadelphia’s return to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to come with star power, hometown pride and a heavy dose of local flavor, as organizers roll out an entertainment lineup led by Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men.

The 2026 Midsummer Classic, scheduled for July 14 at Citizens Bank Park, will mark the first time the All-Star Game has been held in Philadelphia since 1996. MLB officials are framing the event as both a national baseball showcase and a centerpiece of the broader America 250 celebration, with Philadelphia cast as the symbolic backdrop.

Before first pitch, Oscar- and Grammy-winner Jennifer Hudson is scheduled to perform “America the Beautiful.” Philadelphia legend Patti LaBelle will sing the national anthem, accompanied by the Military District of Washington Joint Chorus and the West Point Band, according to event details released by MLB and reported by Billboard.1Boyz II Men, another iconic Philadelphia act, will perform after the fifth inning during the game’s Stand Up To Cancer tribute.

Actor Miles Teller, a Pennsylvania native and longtime Phillies fan, is also expected to take part in the pregame ceremony by narrating a tribute to baseball’s place in American life.

Organizers are also emphasizing that the week will feel unmistakably Philadelphia beyond the music. According to CBS Philadelphia, fans at Citizens Bank Park can expect a menu built around local identity, including a fan-voted Betsy Ross banana ice cream sundae and the runner-up Revolutionary Rib Melt, along with signature offerings tied to Del Rossi’s, Middle Child, Marc Vetri and Emmett.

The ballpark will also feature souvenirs and merchandise designed to connect the game with the city’s historic role in the nation’s founding, including collectible items and a hand-painted bell from the Bells Across PA initiative.

The All-Star festivities begin before the game itself, with a full slate of events across Philadelphia, including the HBCU Swingman Classic, the MLB Draft, the Futures Game, the Home Run Derby and fan activities at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men Headline Philadelphia’s MLB All-Star Game Celebration was originally published on rnbphilly.com