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Afro Sheen & Other Classic Black Commercials You Never Forgot

Afro Sheen & Beyond: The Classic Black Commercials You Never Forgot

Published on July 7, 2026
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George Johnson Holding Products
Source: Bettmann / Getty

When George E. Johnson founded Johnson Products in 1954 with his wife Joan, the mission was simple: bringing Black beauty to the forefront. What started as a business quickly became a statement and a revolution.

As EBONY Magazine pointed out following Johnson’s passing this week at age 99, “At a time when mainstream beauty brands largely ignored Black consumers, Johnson Products answered the call with innovations like Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen. The products became staples in homes and barbershops across the country, supporting generations as Black hair evolved from straightened styles to natural Afros, braids, curls and locs. His business wasn’t simply selling haircare. It was affirming identity.”

With its collaboration with the classic show Soul Train, Johnson Products became the first Black-owned company to sponsor a nationally syndicated TV show. Each commercial was carefully crafted to not only promote its products but Black beauty & excellence as a whole. The revolutionary TV spots paved the way for future generations to target the Black community with empathy, consideration, and culture-shifting ideas.

Here are some of those classic Black commercials you will never forget.

Afro Sheen/Ultra Sheen Commercial Collection (1971-1985)

McDonalds “The Showdown” ft. Michael Jordan & Larry Bird

“Mean” Joe Greene for Coca-Cola

Diet Pepsi “You Got The Right One, Baby” with Ray Charles

Nike “Air Jordan III” with Michael Jordan and Spike Lee as “Mars Blackmon”

Coca-Cola “Always Cool” with Tyrese Gibson

McDonalds “Calvin Got a Job”

Nike “The Kobe System” ft. Kobe Bryant

Sprite Commercial ft. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Missy Elliott

Sprite “5 Deadly Women” ft. Eve, Angie Martinez, Mia X, Amil, Roxanne Shante, Millie Jackson, Kool Keith & Swizz Beatz

McDonalds “McNuggets Lovin”

California Raisins “Michael Raisin”

Pepsi “New Generation” ft. The Jacksons & Alfonso Ribero

Posner “Soft Solution” ft. Natalie Cole

Nike “Lil Penny” ft. Penny Hardaway

Corn Pops “Gotta Have My Pops” ft. Dulé Hill

Nike “Freestyle” Commercial

Converse “Grandmama” Series ft. Larry Johnson

Converse ft. Magic Johnson & Larry Bird

McDonalds “Can I Play?” ft. Michael Jordan, Larry Bird & Charles Barkley

Afro Sheen & Beyond: The Classic Black Commercials You Never Forgot was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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