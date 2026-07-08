Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

For Coby White, representing West Charlotte is bigger than basketball.

The Charlotte Hornets guard recently reflected on his deep connection to West Charlotte, saying his journey has always been about giving back to the community that helped shape him. White, a North Carolina native, spoke about the pride he carries every time he returns home and the responsibility he feels to inspire the next generation.

“It’s about us,” White said, emphasizing that his success belongs not only to him but also to the family, friends, coaches and neighbors who supported him throughout his career.

Since returning to play in his home state, White has continued using his platform to encourage young athletes, support local initiatives and highlight the importance of investing in Charlotte’s communities.

As the Hornets prepare for the upcoming season, White says staying connected to his roots remains one of his biggest motivations both on and off the court.

NBA Star values the City More Than Ever Now! was originally published on 1053rnb.com