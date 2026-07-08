Listen Live
Close
Local

New investments into education other statewide priorities.

Published on July 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Josh Stein, Governor of North Carolina, visits a school during a Read Across America Day
Source: Al Drago / Getty

Josh Stein has signed North Carolina’s new $34 billion state budget, putting new investments into education, public safety and other statewide priorities.

A key part of the spending plan includes teacher pay raises, with educators across the state set to receive salary increases aimed at improving recruitment and retention in North Carolina’s public schools. State leaders say the budget also funds additional education initiatives, infrastructure projects and government services.

Supporters say the new budget reflects a commitment to strengthening schools while addressing the state’s continued population growth. However, some lawmakers and education advocates argue more funding is still needed to make North Carolina teacher salaries competitive with other states.

The budget takes effect as schools prepare for the upcoming academic year, with districts reviewing how the new funding will impact classrooms, staffing and local programs.

New investments into education other statewide priorities. was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Tekashi 6ix9ine

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Hip-Hop Wired
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

"You An Opp": Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Hip-Hop Wired
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Hip-Hop Wired
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger's Wife For Defamation

Hip-Hop Wired

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Man Shot Multiple Times in Arlington

Comments
Crispy golden fried chicken served in a takeaway plate, Concept for online food delivery, fast casual dining, quick takeaway service, and digital menu advertising.
17 Items
Food & Drink  |  tethomas

National Fried Chicken Day Deals You Can’t Miss

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
A black and white image showing a radio station promotion for a chance to win $500 in free gas. The text "WIN $500 IN FREE GAS!" is prominently displayed along with the station's branding "97.9 THE BEAT".
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 in FREE Gas

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close