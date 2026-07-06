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Free Tuition from Davidson College

Published on July 6, 2026
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COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OCT 09 Davidson's Stephen Curry
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A major financial boost is on the way for families hoping to send their students to college.

Davidson College has announced that beginning with future incoming students, households earning $175,000 or less annually will qualify for free tuition through the school’s expanded financial aid program.

College leaders say the initiative is designed to make a Davidson education more accessible by reducing financial barriers for middle- and lower-income families. The expanded commitment builds on the college’s long-standing effort to meet 100% of demonstrated financial need for admitted students.

Officials believe the new tuition policy will allow more talented students to pursue higher education without taking on significant debt while increasing opportunities for families who may have previously thought a private college was out of reach.

The announcement reflects a growing trend among colleges nationwide to expand affordability and attract students from a wider range of economic backgrounds.

Free Tuition from Davidson College was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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