Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

FIFA Clears Folarin Balogun for USMNT’s World Cup Match Against Belgium

U.S. men’s national team forward Folarin Balogun has been cleared by FIFA to play in Monday’s World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium after his one-match suspension was lifted, according to a report published Sunday.1

The decision reverses what had appeared to be an automatic ban after Balogun was shown a straight red card in Wednesday’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The incident stemmed from a challenge in which Balogun stepped on defender Tarik Muharemovic’s right ankle.

Balogun, one of the Americans’ most dangerous attacking players in the tournament so far, said he believed the play merited a yellow card rather than a dismissal. He also said he had tried to remain composed in the aftermath of the controversy.

The report also cited the Associated Press in saying the White House asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the red card decision, though details about who made the call and when were not disclosed. President Donald Trump later celebrated the reversal publicly, calling it the correction of “a great injustice.”

Belgium’s soccer federation sharply criticized the ruling, arguing that FIFA’s disciplinary code makes a one-match suspension automatic after a straight red card. The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was exploring possible options in response and framed the matter as one of competitive fairness.

Under standard FIFA rules, a straight red card usually results in a suspension for the following match. However, because FIFA did not add further disciplinary punishment in this case, Balogun would also remain available for the quarterfinals if the United States advances.

The ruling is significant for the U.S. team because Balogun has been central to its World Cup run. He has scored three goals in the tournament, tying Landon Donovan for the second-most goals by an American in a single World Cup. Only Bert Patenaude, who scored four in 1930, has recorded more in one tournament for the United States.

For the Americans, the decision restores a proven finisher ahead of a knockout match with little margin for error. For FIFA, it adds another layer of scrutiny to a tournament already filled with high-stakes decisions and political attention.

FIFA Clears Folarin Balogun for USMNT’s World Cup Match Against Belgium was originally published on rnbphilly.com