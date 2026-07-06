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Five Arrested After Flag-Burning Attempt Amid July 4th Celebrations

Five Arrested After Flag-Burning Attempt Amid July Fourth Celebrations

Published on July 6, 2026
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Source: ERIN BLEWETT / Getty

Five Arrested After Flag-Burning Attempt During Philadelphia’s July Fourth Celebrations

Five people were arrested in Center City on Saturday after police said a small group of protesters tried to burn an American flag during Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebrations, interrupting what officials otherwise described as a largely peaceful day across the city.

According to police, the protest unfolded around 6 p.m. outside Washington Square, where demonstrators gathered with signs including “No celebrations of empire” and “All empires fall.” Authorities said the situation escalated when one person placed an American flag on the sidewalk and poured an accelerant on it in an apparent attempt to set it ablaze.

Police moved in before the flag was lit, and officials said several protesters then refused repeated orders to leave the area. A Philadelphia police spokesperson said the group was given multiple warnings to disperse before officers made five arrests.

Those arrested were charged with failing to disperse and later released, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

The episode unfolded against an important legal backdrop: burning an American flag is protected as free speech under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. But the report noted that setting a fire on a public street in Philadelphia is generally barred under local safety rules, a distinction that appeared central to the police response.

After the arrests, the remaining demonstrators continued in a peaceful march through Center City that ended at the Wanamaker Building, the report said.

The incident was one of the few disruptions tied to Philadelphia’s high-profile celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday. Despite oppressive heat and weather-related delays, police reported no arrests on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, outside Lincoln Financial Field, or in connection with other protests across the city that day.

Five Arrested After Flag-Burning Attempt Amid July Fourth Celebrations was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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