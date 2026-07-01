Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer's Diagnosis At 79

Variety

Black Hollywood has seen its fair share of exemplary talents, yet few have displayed the diverseness, emotional depth or a resume that extends from film and television all the way to theatre quite like Danny Glover.

As he prepares for a milestone 80th birthday celebration later this month, the renowned actor has bravely decided to go public with news of his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease following a diagnosis back in 2023.

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An exclusive interview with PEOPLE gave insight into his current condition, which his daughter Mandisa describes as “aware sometimes and then sometimes not.” The outlet confirmed her analysis based on his behavior in the interview itself, including toggling between unfinished thoughts and going on personal tangents described as “poetic.” In Glover’s own words, he states, “I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it,” also adding, “There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I’ll never forget.”

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, is a biological disorder that slowly causes severe memory loss over time. Cases usually develop in those aged 65 and older, and currently has no cure available. Scientist are still hopeful, and continue to develop treatments that have proven to slow down the process.

More on Danny Glover’s Alzheimer’s revelation below, via PEOPLE:

“Reconciling himself with the diagnosis he received in 2023 is ‘in some sense acknowledging that it’s happening to you and at the same time that there are millions of people suffering from it,’ says Glover. The actor and his family, including his younger brother ­Marty, 67, who lives with him, came to terms with it together.

Now, Mandisa says, her dad is ready to reveal his diagnosis and share what it’s like to face the disease. It’s important to him to be of service. ‘I don’t feel like it’s the end of my life,’ he says. ‘There’s work to do.'”

Even though his film career may be on indefinite hold as a result, Danny Glover’s contributions to Hollywood over the past 50 years will never be forgotten and still is making a lasting impact on the generations who came after him.

Be it The Color Purple, the Lethal Weapon franchise, his Emmy-nominated portrayal of Nelson Mandela, the powerful Freedom Song or the hilarious modern holiday classic Almost Christmas, it goes without saying that Danny Glover is GOATed.

Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer's Diagnosis At 79 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com