Republicans Pick Dallas for Big Convention

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

If you’ve been hearing people talk about Republicans bringing a major convention to Dallas, here’s the quick breakdown.

President Donald Trump announced the Republican Party will hold its first-ever national midterm convention at the American Airlines Center on September 9 and 10. Think of it as a massive rally designed to energize voters and build momentum ahead of November’s elections.

So why Dallas?

Texas is expected to play a huge role in deciding which party controls Congress. Several closely watched races are happening right here, and lawmakers are also pushing new congressional district maps through the redistricting process. Supporters say the changes better reflect the state’s population, while critics argue the maps could give Republicans an advantage in North Texas and reduce the influence of Democratic voters in parts of DFW.

Dallas has also become a bigger player on the national political stage since Mayor Eric Johnson switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in 2023. He now serves as chairman of the Republican Mayors Association and helped bring this historic convention to the city.

For those of us living in DFW, this means more than just politics. Expect thousands of delegates, elected officials, media members, and supporters from across the country, along with increased security, heavier traffic around downtown, and plenty of national attention focused on Dallas.

Whether you’re following every headline or completely over election season, one thing is clear: Dallas is about to be front and center in one of the biggest political moments leading into the 2026 midterms.

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