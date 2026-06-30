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IU Grads Expand 'Hangover-Free' Cocktail Startup Statewide

IU Grads Expand 'Hangover-Free' Cocktail Startup Statewide

Two Indiana University graduates launched 9AM Club, an alcoholic beverage designed without the usual negative side effects.

Published on June 30, 2026
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Source: imageBROKER/GRAZVYDAS JANUSKA / Getty

STATEWIDE — Two Indiana University graduates launched 9AM Club, an alcoholic beverage designed without the usual negative side effects.

What started in just 20 stores last summer is now on shelves in more than 100 locations. The young entrepreneurs, Luke Naas and Lucas Lemme, are cracking open another surprise this summer.

“Everything in this drink is built and crafted for that better tomorrow,” Naas, 9AM Club Co-Founder, said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “That’s why we built it, and that’s why people are enjoying it.”

One IU alumnus is a Kelley finance grad, while the other is headed to med school. They packed the drink with electrolytes and real fruit juice. It has no added sugar, no carbonation, and is gluten-free. Micro-ingredients also help mitigate hangovers.

Distribution expanded from Bloomington and Indianapolis to cover the entire state.

“Those have been very selective stores where we think we can have a good customer base,” Naas said. “We can have good reorders, velocity, and keep it moving. It’s all about growing within your size.”

9AM Club is taking its next big leap this summer. They are expanding from their original lime flavor to add blood orange, cranberry, and strawberry. The new flavors drop in late July and will come in an eight-pack carton. You can find 9AM Club in chains like Total Wine and Big Red Liquors.

IU Grads Expand 'Hangover-Free' Cocktail Startup Statewide was originally published on wibc.com

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