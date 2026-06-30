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Philadelphia Eagles fans can officially start planning their trips to Lincoln Financial Field after single-game tickets for the 2026 season went on sale Tuesday morning. The team opened ticket sales through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m., giving fans the opportunity to grab seats for upcoming home games.

The Eagles announced a four-ticket purchase limit per household to help give more fans access to games.

Training camp tickets include a $15 general admission option and a $50 VIP ticket that provides fans with a special on-field experience before practice begins. The Eagles will donate all proceeds from training camp ticket sales to the Eagles Autism Foundation, continuing the organization’s efforts to support autism research and community programs.

The 2026 home schedule features several highly anticipated matchups, including games against NFC East rivals and other major NFL opponents. Fans looking to attend games throughout the season can purchase individual tickets instead of committing to a full season package.

Along with regular-season tickets, Eagles fans can also purchase tickets for the team’s public training camp practice on August 25. The event will allow supporters to watch the team prepare for the upcoming season while enjoying a behind-the-scenes football experience.

Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/philadelphia-eagles-tickets/artist/805999

Eagles Fans Can Secure 2026 Single Game Tickets was originally published on rnbphilly.com