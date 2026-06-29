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Rokita Sends Cease-and-Desist to Merrillville Council Over ICE Actions

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said the Merrillville Town Council tried to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from establishing new detention space.

Published on June 29, 2026
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Indiana AG Todd Rokita
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said on Monday that his office has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Merrillville Town Council.

Rokita is warning the council that its actions to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from establishing new detention space violate state law and undermine public safety.

“We’ve made it very clear that Indiana will not tolerate any kind of sanctuary-style obstruction of immigration enforcement by local government officials,” Rokita stated. “Under the FAIRNESS Act and Indiana’s anti-sanctuary laws, local officials cannot impede federal authorities’ efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and carry out mass deportations.

Rokita also said that if the Merrillville Town Council does not change course immediately, it will be held accountable in some way.

Rokita Sends Cease-and-Desist to Merrillville Council Over ICE Actions was originally published on wibc.com

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