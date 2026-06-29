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BET Awards 2026 Crown Clipse, Teyana Taylor As Fans React

The BET Awards have concluded, with Clipse and Teyana Taylor nothing three awards each, along with notable snubs.

Published on June 29, 2026
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BET Awards 2026 - Show

The 2026 BET Awards have concluded, and with the dust settled, the accolades, performances, and more. With Clipse and Teyana Taylor clearing the competition by notching the most BET Awards, fans are dissecting the wins and notable subs online.

Taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the BET Awards, hosted by Druski, were another crowd-pleasing feather in the cap for the network. Clipse took home three awards, including Album Of The Year for Let God Sort Them Out, Best Group, and Best Collaboration for their track “Chains & Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Teyana Taylor’s awards include The Fashion Vanguard Award, Best Actress, and Video Director of the Year, under the nickname “Spike-Tey.”

The Best Male Hip Hop Artist went to Kendrick Lamar, beating out Drake, J. Cole, and Lamar’s cousin, Baby Keem, among others. Cardi B won for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, beating out Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, GloRilla, and more.

The Album Of The Year award going to Clipse has sparked some dialogue online regarding the Virginia duo’s win, with some fans seeing it as a snub towards Wale’s excellent everything is a lot… album.

There was also an epic moment for Ms. Lauryn Hill, who was awarded the Living Legend Icon. The influential vocalist and rapper was treated to a rousing tribute performance featuring Nas, Lizzo, SZA, Doja Cat, Tems, Doechii, and her children, YG Marley, Selah Marley, and Zion Marley.

The late D’Angelo was also honored with a tribute, with his children offering loving words in memory of their father before the Virginia singer’s band, The Vanguard, with Ari Lennox, Durand Bernarr, and more joining in.

From social media, we’ve captured some reactions to the 2026 BET Awards winners from all sides. They are listed below.

Photo: Getty

BET Awards 2026 Crown Clipse, Teyana Taylor As Fans React was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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