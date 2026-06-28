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Banks: Trump Has Put Iran ‘On Notice’ After Strikes

Banks said he does not believe abandoning negotiations is the right approach

Published on June 28, 2026
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Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Source: (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

WASHINGTON –Sen. Jim Banks says the United States must continue holding Iran accountable while leaving the door open for a possible agreement to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Speaking with Fox News, Banks addressed the recent fighting involving Iran and U.S. allies, including reports of Iranian attacks against Bahrain, after President Trump announced a deal framework aimed at ending the conflict and preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“I’m not sure that abandoning talks with them would be appropriate, but President Trump has put them on notice,” Banks said. “If you don’t keep up your end of the deal, we will continue to bomb you and hold you accountable.”

Banks said he does not believe abandoning negotiations is the right approach, but he argued Iran must follow through on any agreement.

Banks said Iran understands it is dealing with a president willing to follow through on his warnings.

“They’re dealing with a tough American leader who keeps his word,” Banks said. “That type of accountability is something that Iran has never seen before.”

He added that the U.S. response was consistent with what Trump promised.

“President Trump adequately responded as he promised that he would,” Banks said.

Banks said the administration’s goal remains reaching an agreement that prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“The American people expect us to do whatever we can to end the war and come out of this with an agreement that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Banks said.

He said that has been Trump’s focus from the beginning.

“That’s been President Trump’s red line from the beginning, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Banks said. “Because they know, we know, that they were pointed at us.”

The comments come as tensions remain high in the region following continued military exchanges involving Iran, the United States and its allies.

Banks: Trump Has Put Iran ‘On Notice’ After Strikes was originally published on wibc.com

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