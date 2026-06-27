Louis Carr On The 2026 BET Awards: Celebrating Black Culture's Finest

Comedian Drewski to host, bringing new energy and surprises to the show.

Carefully curated lineup honors icons like Lauryn Hill and highlights current artists.

BET Awards celebrates Black culture's history, influence, and storytelling across all communities.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The energy at the BET Media House set the tone before a single word was spoken. Louis Carr, President of BET, arrived ready to talk about the network’s biggest night—and the room’s buzz clearly fueled him. “I came here kind of tired. I’m energized. I’m motivated,” he said, crediting the people in the space for the lift. “I got this people energy y’all bringing.” That spirit carried through every part of the conversation.

✕

What Makes the 2026 BET Awards Special

When asked what sets this year apart from the many ceremonies before it, Carr didn’t hesitate. The answer starts with the host.

“It’s called Drewski,” he said, pointing to the comedian and internet favorite tapped to lead the night. Fans can expect plenty of laughs, and Carr promised something fresh. “I think you’re going to see things in the awards that you’ve never seen before.”

He’s already seen the preparation up close. “I was at rehearsal yesterday. He’s working on his skits.” With that groundwork in motion, the show is shaping up to be a true standout. “We have so much talent in this show,” Carr added. “It’s amazing.”

TRENDING: 25 Unforgettable BET Awards Performances

The Strategy Behind the Talent

Putting together a night this big takes more than a wish list. Carr described a careful, intentional process behind every booking and tribute.

“It’s very strategic,” he explained. Honoring an icon, for instance, leaves no room for error. “If you’re gonna salute Ms. Lauryn Hill, you better get that right. You can’t have the wrong people doing the wrong” thing.

The team weighs several factors at once. “We sort of look at the lineup. We look at what’s hot right now. We look at who they may have not have heard from in a while.” That balance keeps the show current while honoring the artists who built the foundation. And there’s always room for the unexpected. “We want to give you some surprises always,” Carr said. “There’ll be some surprises on Sunday night.”

TRENDING: Tanjareen Lands Her Moment with BET’s New Comedy ‘Lot Patrol’

A Salute to Black Culture’s Finest

The conversation took a meaningful turn when Carr was asked how he’d describe the BET Awards to someone unfamiliar with it. His answer captured the heart of the show.

“It is a salute to Black culture’s finest,” he said.

For Carr, the night is rooted in something larger than performances and trophies. “One of the things we try to do in everything we do is storytelling. We try to be great storytellers.” That commitment means honoring where the community has been. “We try to give people history and how we got here and the impact that we made.” Each year, the awards serve as both a celebration and a record of a journey worth remembering.

The Mystery of the “Shine a Light” Award

Among the night’s highlights is a special honor Carr teased without giving too much away.

“We’re going to have a special award called Shine a Light Award,” he revealed. The recipient, he hinted, will catch viewers off guard. “I think you’re going to be very shocked about who’s going to get that award.”

It’s the kind of moment the BET Awards has become known for—a surprise that gets the culture talking long after the broadcast ends.

Impact That Reaches Every Community

Carr was clear that the influence of Black culture extends far beyond any single audience. The show, in his view, tells a story everyone can learn from.

“We always try to make sure that people understand our journey, our impact and our influence, not just on our community, but on all communities,” he said, “because we know that that’s what Black culture does.”

That perspective speaks to why the BET Awards continues to resonate. It celebrates excellence while reminding the world of the reach and depth of that excellence.

A Lighthearted Final Note

The interview closed on a warm, playful exchange. With “Dish Nation” no longer airing in its previous form—a casualty, as Carr noted, of an industry where “everything is streaming now”—there was a friendly pitch to bring the show, and familiar faces, over to BET.

“You want to pick him up on BET? Pick it up on BET. Have a conversation,” Carr said with a laugh, even floating his Chicago connection to Da Brat. “Well, honey, you with me now. So we gonna work this out.”

It was a fitting way to wrap a conversation built on community, possibility, and good humor.

Looking Ahead

From a host ready to make history to carefully curated tributes and a surprise honoree, the 2026 BET Awards promises a night that honors the past while celebrating what’s next. As Louis Carr made plain, this is more than an awards show. It’s a salute to a culture, its story, and its lasting impact on everyone watching.

See full interview here:

Louis Carr On The 2026 BET Awards: Celebrating Black Culture's Finest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com