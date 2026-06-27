DaBaby No knife Chicken and Waffles is real.

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Charlotte rapper DaBaby is adding restaurateur to his résumé.

Signs have gone up for a new chicken and waffles restaurant connected to the Charlotte native, signaling that the business is moving closer to opening its doors. The upcoming restaurant is expected to bring Southern comfort food flavors to the Queen City while adding another celebrity-backed business to Charlotte’s growing food scene.

DaBaby, known for chart-topping hits and his strong ties to Charlotte, has often spoken about investing in his hometown. The restaurant venture marks his latest move beyond music and entertainment, creating another business presence in the city that helped launch his career.

While an official opening date has not yet been announced, the appearance of the restaurant signage has generated excitement among fans and local residents eager to see what the new concept will bring to Charlotte’s dining landscape.

The announcement continues a trend of entertainers expanding into the restaurant industry, using their brands to create new experiences for fans while contributing to local economic growth.

DaBaby No Knife Chicken and Waffles Are Real was originally published on 1053rnb.com