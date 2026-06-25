Trump Refuses To Sign Bipartisan Bill To Fix Housing Crisis

Source: HENRIQUE CAMPOS / Getty

Apparently, President Donald Trump has become so accustomed to being such a loser of a commander in chief that he won’t even take an easy win when it’s right there in front of him. Let me explain…

On Wednesday, congressional Democrats and Republicans were ready to pass into law the first major bill to address the nation’s housing crisis in more than three decades. It was a rare bipartisan effort to lower housing costs, which both parties have called a priority for years. All Trump had to do was sign it, and even though he’s not personally responsible for things accomplished through the legislative branch, he could have done what he usually does on the rare occasion that anything positive happens during his presidency: take full credit for it, regardless.

Instead, Trump decided to take what the New York Times described as a “jubilant” moment for both parties in Congress and crap all over it by throwing yet another one of his octogenarian toddler temper tantrums over various grievances, and refused to sign the bill that might have given him a win amid a string of political losses here and across the globe, and poll numbers that show he’s the most abysmally unpopular president in recent (and possibly all) history.

From the Times:

But Mr. Trump swiftly and unexpectedly upended those plans. Hours after his own aides praised the bill and promised the president would sign it, Mr. Trump instead canceled a scheduled event at the Capitol. Eschewing an opportunity for rare bipartisan accord, the president opted to turn the bill into political leverage, aiming to force Congress — and members of his own party — to bow to unrelated demands over voting restrictions and the war with Iran. Mr. Trump insisted on social media that he would only sign the housing measure into law if Congress first approved the SAVE America Act, a divisive measure that would impose new requirements for voter identification and limits on mail-in ballots. Republicans have been unable to advance that bill over fierce Democratic opposition. Mr. Trump then continued to pile on the grievances during a previously scheduled lunch with Senate Republicans at the Capitol. The president lashed out at his own party after the Senate adopted a resolution instructing him to end the war with Iran, a vote that saw four G.O.P. senators join Democrats in rebuke of the White House. An irate Mr. Trump said the move could impede the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Since early this year, Trump has been threatening to hold Congress for ransom by refusing to sign important bills until the legislators pass his precious SAVE America Act, which, of course, is aimed at fixing election security issues that do not exist.

On top of that, Trump is lashing out at Congress because it keeps voting to end the war against Iran, which has only exacerbated his sinking popularity. Early this month, the U.S. House voted in favor of the resolution to end the war, with four House Republicans joining Democrats in its largely symbolic bid to pressure Trump to end this costly, deadly and largely pointless calamity he and the Israeli government started in the Middle East. And on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the resolution as well, again, with four Republicans joining all but one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, in voting to end the war.

But because the GOP is still spineless in the face of MAGA backlash and Trump’s disapproval, two of the four Republicans, Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), reversed their votes during a late-night vote that the Republican-controlled chamber chose to schedule because the president is a big, old, wrinkly, melting-before-our-eyes, low-IQ baby.

From NBC News:

Cassidy, the outgoing Louisiana senator, was given a private briefing before the vote at the White House that he said addressed “many of my concerns.” He then returned to Capitol Hill to vote against the resolution that would have seen Congress direct Trump “to remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force.” Had it passed both the Senate and the House, Trump would have been forced to veto it. In the event, Cassidy voted no and Paul voted present, meaning the resolution failed 47-50-1. The Senate is now due to leave town for a two-week recess.

As I’ve written about congressional Republicans previously, “I wonder if any of these people understand that Congress, the coequal legislative branch of the federal government, is not actually supposed to be a subordinate of the executive branch. The whole checks and balances thing really doesn’t work when Congressional Republicans are under constant fear of the wrath of their MAGA messiah.”

It doesn’t seem they’ll ever learn, though, nor does he.

It’s fine, though. Let them keep taking these unnecessary L’s all the way to the midterm elections in November.

SEE ALSO:

President Trump Refuses To Sign Bills Until SAVE America Act Passes



SAVE America Act Is Republicans’ Next Ploy To Steal The Midterms





Trump Refuses To Sign Bipartisan Bill To Fix Housing Crisis was originally published on newsone.com