Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

GRWM: NFL Linemen Take Us To Paris Fashion Week

GRWM: NFL Linemen Charles Omenihu And Joseph Ossai Take Us To Paris Fashion Week

Commanders defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and New York Jets Defensive End Joseph Ossai are taking us with them to Paris Fashion Week Menswear.

Published on June 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Source: Candice Ward / Getty

We love when Black men put that ish on. Paris Fashion Week Menswear is one of our favorite times of year because it gives the real-deal fashion guys the opportunity to put on a show.

And Commanders defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and New York Jets Defensive End Joseph Ossai are taking us with them to Paris. These NFL ballers leave it all on the field and when it’s time to clean up, they clean up good.

Dressed in Dior boxers, Omenihu shows us what it like to pack his suitcases. He has one suitcase dedicated to his workout gear that stores his cleats and workout shoes because he’s even training on his days off. And the other, his favorite pieces. Fashion week for Ossai it an opportunity to show off his confidence. “I get to continuously show I’m one of the more fashionable players in the league and more fashionable athletes,” he shared.

Joseph Ossai

For Ossai, he always travels with a cologne bag. “That’s essential,” he says in his GRWM vlog. According to the lineman, he’s been “dibbling and dabbling” in fashion and is happy to show off all he’s learned in Paris. “Growing up this wasn’t really available to me. Being able to now have access to all this luxury brands and high fashion, it means a lot to me.”

The NFL is ripe with fashion killers. Think OBJ, Tyrod Taylor, Caleb Williams or Stefon Diggs. We love seeing them dip their toes into fashion while maintaining successful football careers.

Lock into our Instagram page for more of Omenihu and Ossai’s Parisian adventures.

GRWM: NFL Linemen Charles Omenihu And Joseph Ossai Take Us To Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Wired
Kash Patel Sworn-In As FBI Director

No Milli Vanilli, No Problem: Kash Patel's Girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins Will Perform At Trump's Struggle Freedom 250 Rally

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Hip-Hop Wired
Two people, a woman in a red sequined dress holding a gun and a man in a gray suit, standing in front of a neon "Ocean View Hotel" sign.

Rockstar Games Reveals 'GTA 6's Price & Pre-Order Bonuses

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
GTA VI Photo Illustrations
20 Items
Games  |  tethomas

The Wait Is Over: Everything You Need To Know About GTA 6

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  tethomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Television  |  Lauryn Bass

‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive: Joey Bada$$ Reflects On Fly, Fleeing Unique’s One-Of-A-Kind Connection To The Fans

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close